Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

