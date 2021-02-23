Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $138.89 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $138,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

