Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $151.48 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 515.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $151,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,665,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,617,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.16.

Shares of NTAP opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

