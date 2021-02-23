Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $197,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.