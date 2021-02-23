Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 376,444 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Snap-on worth $178,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,072 shares of company stock worth $10,455,938. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

