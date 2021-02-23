Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Fair Isaac worth $144,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $459.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

