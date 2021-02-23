ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

