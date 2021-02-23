Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.41.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $283.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

