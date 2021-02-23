Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

