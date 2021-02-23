Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

