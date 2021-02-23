Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,324,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.