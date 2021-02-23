Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,935 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.07.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

