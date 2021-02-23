Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $584,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 74,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $7,975,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,916.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,278. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

