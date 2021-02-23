Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

