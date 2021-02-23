Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) by 448.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $151,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $350,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSAC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

