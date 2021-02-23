Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Shares Down 11.5%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) was down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 2,969,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,129,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,950,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 147,211 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.