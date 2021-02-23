PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE PRO opened at $48.80 on Thursday. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

