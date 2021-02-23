ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 171,261 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $53,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

STMP opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

