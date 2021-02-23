ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 120,419 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,419 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Wayfair worth $44,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.00. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

