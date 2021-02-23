ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,313,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $102,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

