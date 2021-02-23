ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,035 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.21 and its 200 day moving average is $345.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

