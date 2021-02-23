ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $70.13. Approximately 10,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. ProShares UltraShort Yen comprises 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 7.09% of ProShares UltraShort Yen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

