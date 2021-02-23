Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0054

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

