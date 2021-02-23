Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.