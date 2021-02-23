Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

