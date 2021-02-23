Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WST opened at $272.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

