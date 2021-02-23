Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

MRNA stock opened at $159.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. Moderna has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares in the company, valued at $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,298,601. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

