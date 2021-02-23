Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised by Analyst

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Repsol in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

