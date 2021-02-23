Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of SM opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

