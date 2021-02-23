Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Andersons, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Andersons in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ANDE opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

