Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE MMI opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

