Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.