QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.41

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as high as $33.50. QNB shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 6,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

