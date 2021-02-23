Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $882.71 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00010211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $472.75 million and $882.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,182,508 coins and its circulating supply is 98,148,705 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

