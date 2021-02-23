Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,679,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.22 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

