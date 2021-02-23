Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

