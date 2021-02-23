Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,002. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

