Quant (QNT) Price Tops $35.24 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $425.39 million and $11.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $35.24 or 0.00076259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

