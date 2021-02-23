Rachel Tongue Buys 1,376 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

Shares of GAW traded down GBX 105.74 ($1.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,694.27 ($126.66). The stock had a trading volume of 100,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,816. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is £106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is £101.72. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 52 week high of £121.60 ($158.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 60 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s previous dividend of $50.00. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

