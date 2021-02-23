Rapidz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,739.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.20 million and $13,739.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00698286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

