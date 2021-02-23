Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.56 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.56 million and $77,456.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.03 or 0.00474963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00080286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 136.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00503210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00076105 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,155,635,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

