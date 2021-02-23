Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$128.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.76.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

In other goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

