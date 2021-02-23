Raymond James Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $85.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $61.50 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

