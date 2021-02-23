Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

