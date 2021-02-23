Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.00” Price Target for Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$108.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.52.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.