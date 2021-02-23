Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

