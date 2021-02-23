Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

