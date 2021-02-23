Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of -62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.