Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.49 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.44-$3.49 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

