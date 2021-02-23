Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PageGroup (MPGPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PageGroup (OTCMKTS: MPGPF):

2/19/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – PageGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – PageGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

MPGPF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

